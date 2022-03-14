a Kind of Refugee is a story unfolding in real time while Ukraine resists russia’s unprovoked military invasion.

Writing, whether from Kyiv or elsewhere, is where I take refuge from everyday life in a country and world at war. It is also how I connect to, relate to, and think through the events that are changing me—and all of us—as we search for appropriate ways to address them.

I launched a Kind of Refugee in March 2022, after fleeing my home in Kyiv on February 24, and landing in Lviv. The story and its author traveled from the western Ukrainian refugee and humanitarian aid hub to Mykolaiv, along the southern front, to the US via Poland, and back home to Kyiv. My personal letters to folks abroad, written during the first year after russia’s full-scale invasion, which reflect on Ukraine’s citizen–military defense, cultures of cooperation, as well as intergenerational trauma, were published as a book in 2024 by ibidem Press.

Today Ukraine remains at the center of a historic struggle for the future of democracy and rule of law, even if it makes headlines less often. Ukraine’s culture—with its long, complicated Soviet history; with its fruitful tension between doing things your own way and collective action; with its distinct sensibility in film, literature, theater, and art—has been my lifelong fascination. This culture is growing more self-aware and robust at the same time as russia keeps killing our artistic compatriots and targetting our cultural heritage sites. Ukraine’s survival as an independent political nation stands on our ability to defend ourselves.

Kyiv is still the capital of the free world. But it can get pretty dark here. In this theater of war, which extends far beyond the borders of Ukraine, we are all participants.

Selected published writing/translations:

“Maksym Kryvtsov ‘Dali’: ‘Is death the end?’” by Larissa Babij in People of Culture Taken Away by the War, special project by PEN Ukraine and The Ukrainians Media (Jan. 6, 2025).

“‘All Hearts Are Born for Beating’: Poetry by Ukraine’s Defenders” by Eva Tur, Vasek Dukhnovskyi, Valeriy Puzik (trans. L. Babij) in London Ukrainian Review (2025)

"Three Poems" by Victoria Amelina (trans. L. Babij) in London Ukrainian Review (2023)

"Dreaming Is a Recipe for Nightmare" by Larysa Venediktova (trans. L. Babij) in Krytyka (2023)

"Ukrainian Theorem" by Mykhailo Ziatin (trans. L. Babij) in The Evergreen Review (2022)

“Letters from Lviv” by Larissa Babij in The Evergreen Review (2022)

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