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The sound of the Declaration of Independence
How does it sound today . . . in Washington DC and Kyiv, Ukraine?
Published on Musicality of Being
•
Jul 4
June 2026
Dive into Ukrainian Culture – June
LUR Culture Brief from the London Ukrainian Review
Published on LUR Culture Brief
•
Jun 23
May 2026
24.05.2026 / Fine
My plan was to write today.
May 24
•
Larissa Babij
20
3
6
13.05.2026 / Oh, where have you been . . . ?
This spring in Ukraine is somber.
May 13
•
Larissa Babij
14
1
1
February 2026
24.02.2026 / Dance
February, Lviv.
Feb 24
•
Larissa Babij
20
5
4
05.02.2026 / January
In luxurious Lviv, where I’ve been since Sunday morning, I’ve only experienced one power outage.
Feb 5
•
Larissa Babij
17
4
December 2025
31.12.2025 / An end and a beginning
This year the mode of living every moment in a state of emergency wore itself out.
Dec 31, 2025
•
Larissa Babij
22
3
08.12.2025 / Surreal (state of mind) — Part 2
When you’ve been the target of murder every day and every night for the past nearly four years you don’t just suddenly drop the habitual expectation of…
Dec 8, 2025
•
Larissa Babij
17
5
8
06.12.2025 / Surreal (state of mind) — Part 1
Hello from the American suburbs.
Dec 7, 2025
•
Larissa Babij
16
7
2
October 2025
30.10.2025 / Home
I am writing from Poland, where I’ve spent the past week visiting friends.
Oct 30, 2025
•
Larissa Babij
15
8
3
15.10.2025 / Escape artist
Scene One
Oct 15, 2025
•
Larissa Babij
10
2
1
02.10.2025 / Culture as Security
a new issue of the London Ukrainian Review
Oct 11, 2025
•
Larissa Babij
12
1
© 2026 Larissa Babij
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